Home World Biden confirms US withdrawal from Afghanistan before August 31

Biden confirms US withdrawal from Afghanistan before August 31

Aug 25, 2021 0 Comments
Biden confirms US withdrawal from Afghanistan before August 31

Title25 ago. 2021

US President Joe Biden has vowed to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan by August 31, despite pressure from his G7 allies to extend the deadline and help many more leave the country. So far, the United States has helped evacuate more than 82,000 people from Kabul city airport, where 19,000 people have been evacuated in the past 24 hours. President Biden spoke on the matter on Tuesday.

Chairman Joe Biden: “Now we can withdraw before August 31st. The sooner we finish the better. Acting every day poses an additional risk to our troops. However, completing the withdrawal before August 31 will depend on the cooperation of the Taliban and their access to the airport.

Amnesty International has criticized Fidel’s decision to suspend evictions in the coming days. Paul O’Brien, director of the US office at Amnesty International, said: “The U.S. government should continue to negotiate evictions until it takes the most vulnerable people out of the country.”

READ  Sudanese migrants in France say they will By no means give up hoping to cross Channel

You May Also Like

Iranian prison surveillance cameras show videos of prisoners being hacked and mistreated

Iranian prison surveillance cameras show videos of prisoners being hacked and mistreated

MONTENEGRINS lied since Friday morning and had no intention of getting them! The previous record of the competition in Bluesin is very good (video)

MONTENEGRINS lied since Friday morning and had no intention of getting them! The previous record of the competition in Bluesin is very good (video)

In Ukraine, they named two key brakes for the country's development: Ukraine: Former Soviet Union: Lenta.ru

In Ukraine, they named two key brakes for the country’s development: Ukraine: Former Soviet Union: Lenta.ru

WHO Director: Third levels should be delayed

WHO Director: Third levels should be delayed

Kiev hosts Crimean forum summit, Prime Minister Hagar represents Slovakia - World - News

Kiev hosts Crimean forum summit, Prime Minister Hagar represents Slovakia – World – News

Tennessee floods kill 22 | The world

Tennessee floods kill 22 | The world

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *