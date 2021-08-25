US President Joe Biden has vowed to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan by August 31, despite pressure from his G7 allies to extend the deadline and help many more leave the country. So far, the United States has helped evacuate more than 82,000 people from Kabul city airport, where 19,000 people have been evacuated in the past 24 hours. President Biden spoke on the matter on Tuesday.

Chairman Joe Biden: “Now we can withdraw before August 31st. The sooner we finish the better. Acting every day poses an additional risk to our troops. However, completing the withdrawal before August 31 will depend on the cooperation of the Taliban and their access to the airport.

Amnesty International has criticized Fidel’s decision to suspend evictions in the coming days. Paul O’Brien, director of the US office at Amnesty International, said: “The U.S. government should continue to negotiate evictions until it takes the most vulnerable people out of the country.”