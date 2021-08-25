Posted August 24, 2021 10:41 PM
Including about 50 Afghan Paralympic athletes Pope Zacchaeus Bay, From Sunday to Monday evening, they left their country on an Australian government-led garbage dump.
For many Afghan Paralympic athletes, such as Zakia Gudadi, the road to Tokyo was suddenly blocked by the arrival of Taliban forces. The man, who was supposed to be the first Afghan woman to take part in the competition, was barred from traveling to Tokyo 10 days after the Kabul crash and the end of commercial flights.
Fifty Afghan athletes were able to leave the country to join Australia. The Australian government’s leak mission took them to Australia from Sunday to Monday evening. If their days were no longer in danger, they would like to join Japan to celebrate participation, but the countdown began as flag bearers and athletes were unable to march during today’s opening ceremony.
