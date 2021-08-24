Police intervene in the church in violation of the lock

Australian police intervene in Sydney church, celebrating a service as the country is under severe lockdown Rules have been tightened to ban face-to-face services.

Australian Police A church in Sydney intervened Monday, celebrating a service with 60 people Sunday in defiance of restrictions imposed to prevent the Covid 19 epidemic..

Residents reported Sunday that police had intervened in the building and fined about thirty worshipers $ 5,000 (3,000 3,000) and $ 1,000 (யூ 600).

The church is owned by the Christ Embassy, ​​a religious group based in Lagos, Nigeria. It is a global organization led by Chris O’Connor, described on his website as a pastor, author, TV presenter and bestseller.

The Australian media quoted a sermon that aired on Facebook on Sunday from a church in Blacktown, west Sydney.

“We deny the imprisonment of our cities in the name of Jesus. We declare that the prisons have been removed in the name of Jesus.”

800 new cases are registered daily

The videos were not seen on the Sydney church’s Facebook page on Monday, which did not respond to requests for comment. With 800 new cases being registered every day, the entire Sydney metropolitan area is currently locked down to control the spread of the epidemic.

Residents can leave their homes only for essential shopping, exercise or medical emergencies.

The Sydney Church website showed a video explaining Prime Minister Scott Morrison that in April 2020 churches will be able to provide services on the Internet and that attendees will have to follow workplace rules and social distance ethics. But the rules have been tightened to ban all personal services.