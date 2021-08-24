MONTENEGRINS lied since Friday morning and had no intention of getting them! The previous record of the competition in Bluesin is very good (video)

The Tenth Jubilee Lying Contest is still going on in the Ethno Village “Montenegro” in Bluesin, with most of the contestants this year Broke the previous record Considering they’ve been lying around for almost 90 hours!

Nicola, Marco and Dubrovka, we remind you, we slept through Friday from 10am.

– Fourth night outdoors. As children, boys who may have been afraid to be alone in the forest at night, now sleep heavily with wild animals and clear skies for the fourth night without any fear. Competitiveness and psychological struggle did their job. Boys and girls, Every part of youBecause, it’s more than just lying down – it’s written on the official page of the camp.

While lying down, contestants are allowed to read books, use their phones, eat and sleep … they can go to the toilet every eight hours, and that is their only right.

52 hours prior to bedtime.

The competition it will be Montenegro is unique in Europe This is very interesting because of the stereotype that citizens are accepted as lazy.

Whoever lasts the longest or wakes up last will receive a prize of 300 euros.

Comments continue on social networks.

– Let’s lie down but still feed them. Humor aside, let them go home, they pay a lot because they can’t pay for it – wrote a user.

– Give everyone 300 euros, because they will not wake up without caste – another user joked.

– The snow will be worse if they continue like this – the third user mentions.

