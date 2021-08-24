In short MLB: Nelson Cruise can play on the first site | George Springer scored with knee support

Nelson Cruise can play on the first site
He has never played in this position in his life.
Joe Girardi congratulates Miguel Cabrera
He believes he could have made 600 homers this time if he had played on a different court.
George Springer in batting practice with knee support
There is no sign of a return from him yet.
Blue Jays has also made some changes to the list.
A whole week to vote for Luke
He can put behind him the hard lines he had two weeks ago.
He attacked much better than Anthony Rizo, and he is fighting for the post of first commander against him.
Former Yankees Mike Ford also goes into the hands of nationalists.
Griffin Conine is in charge
Jayce’s former prospect is leading small leagues in terms of home runs. He is now in his father’s organization, Marlins.