In short MLB: Nelson Cruise can play on the first site | George Springer scored with knee support

Nelson Cruise can play on the first site

He has never played in this position in his life.

Joe Girardi congratulates Miguel Cabrera

He believes he could have made 600 homers this time if he had played on a different court.

George Springer in batting practice with knee support

There is no sign of a return from him yet.

Blue Jays has also made some changes to the list.

Roster moves: J withdraws from Josh Palacios’ Triple-A Trip LHP Kirby Snead selected for Triple-A 🔹 RHP was released by Elvis Luciano and is now a free agent pic.twitter.com/y3nGSe400O – Toronto Blue Jays (lBlueJays) August 23, 2021

A whole week to vote for Luke

He can put behind him the hard lines he had two weeks ago.

He attacked much better than Anthony Rizo, and he is fighting for the post of first commander against him.

Anthony Risso played as a Yankee in his first two games. Since then, he has hit .167 I.506 with an OPS. Since returning on August 8, Luke Voight has been hitting 320 on 54 plates with .990 OPS. – Jared Carabis (ாரJarrett_Carabis) August 23, 2021

Former Yankees Mike Ford also goes into the hands of nationalists.

Griffin Conine is in charge

Jayce’s former prospect is leading small leagues in terms of home runs. He is now in his father’s organization, Marlins.