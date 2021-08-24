Home Top News Grill Kaprisov will stay in North America

Aug 24, 2021 0 Comments
CSKA Moscow in the Continental Hockey League (KHL) has announced that Minnesota wild star Grill Kaprysov will not be joining them for the next campaign.

At least the athletic site The Athlete Report Monday. Earlier this summer, it was noted that if he did not reach an agreement with the forest before September, a deal would come into force on the basis of policy between the Russian team and Perspective.

Although an agreement has not yet been concluded, the same evidence indicates that negotiations between the two clans have recently progressed.

Caprisov, who is a compensated free agent, is the only skater with no contract yet on the Minnesota side. More than $ 13 million is on the list below the payroll.

The 24-year-old hockey player had a fantastic first season in the National Hockey League (NHL), scoring 51 points in 56 games for the wild. He was one of the main reasons the team advanced to the playoffs.

The 5 ‘9’ ‘athlete played for CSKA for three seasons, drawing him into the fifth round of the 2015 amateur auction before joining the NHL squad.

