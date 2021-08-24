Home Science China had a huge victory and the Mars Rover did wonders

China had a huge victory and the Mars Rover did wonders

Aug 24, 2021 0 Comments
चीन के हाथ लगी बड़ी सफलता, मार्स रोवर ने कर दिया कमाल

New Delhi.

China’s Mars Rover has completed its exploration and detection operations as planned. China quoted the National Space Administration (CNSA) as having worked on the surface of Mars for 90 days, or about 92 days on Earth, until August 15, when all scientific payloads began to work on detection. . The CNSA added that the rover would continue to work on the border between ancient sea and ancient land in the southern part of Europe Planitia.

China is now the second country after the United States to operate a rover on the Red Planet. On May 15, Surang – named after the mythical fire god of China – touched its pre-selected landing area in the southern part of Utopia Planetia. China launched its Mars rover – Tianwen-1 – on July 23 last year. The spacecraft, with one orbiter, one lander and one rover, entered Mars’ parking orbit on February 24 this year.

The orbit is equipped with seven types of scientific instruments: two remote sensing cameras, a surface surveillance radar orbiting Mars, a Mars mineral spectrometer, a Mars magnetic scale, a neutral ion and neutral particle analyzer, and a Mars energy particle analyzer. The six-wheeled solar-powered rover looks like a 240kg blue butterfly, with a terrestrial camera, multispectral camera, Mars-rover subspace exploration radar, Mars surface compound detector, Mars magnetic field detection and Mars weather monitoring.

Tianwen-1 aims to map the morphological and geographical structure, explore surface soil features and water-ice distribution, analyze surface material composition, measure the ionosphere and classify the Martian climate and environment at the surface. The report says that is the internal structure of Mars.

READ  Won 3 2.3 million prizes from the Foundation of British Mathematical Genius Mark Zuckerberg

function fbshare() {

FB.ui({ method: 'feed', link: 'http://dailynews360.patrika.com/news/china-got-a-big-success-mars-rover-did-wonders-83775.html', caption: 'चीन के हाथ लगी बड़ी सफलता, मार्स रोवर ने कर दिया कमाल', picture:"https://img-dailynews360.patrika.com/dnn-upload/images/2021/08/12/1-1628768021.jpg", description:"चीन के मार्स रोवर ज़ुरोंग ने योजना के अनुसार अपने अन्वेषण और पता लगाने के कार्यों को पूरा कर लिया है।" }, function(response){});

}

You May Also Like

Mark Haber, researcher in the genetic study of the Arab world for Al Jazeera Net: We studied the genes of 137 people from 11 Arab countries and their ancestors | Lebanon

Mark Haber, researcher in the genetic study of the Arab world for Al Jazeera Net: We studied the genes of 137 people from 11 Arab countries and their ancestors | Lebanon

تعرف على كلية الذكاء الاصطناعي ومجالات العمل

Learn about artificial intelligence college and working fields

Black hole - 12 ultra-black holes orbiting the Milky Way galaxy

Black hole – 12 ultra-black holes orbiting the Milky Way galaxy

Haspel photographed 'cosmic jewelry' 68 million light years away

Haspel photographed ‘cosmic jewelry’ 68 million light years away

Planeta Jupiter transfer

Planetary Jupiter: Awesome video with a very rare event

An organism that moves, eats and learns without a bubble, mouth, legs or brain Trends | Social Networks | NASA | USA | Stories | nnda nnrt | Stories

An organism that moves, eats and learns without a bubble, mouth, legs or brain Trends | Social Networks | NASA | USA | Stories | nnda nnrt | Stories

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *