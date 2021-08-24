Apple cancels use of fingerprint sensor on iPhone 13 screen

Apple Do not use in-display fingerprint sensor IPhone 13 is to come. This report contradicts previous reports Skills It comes with a fingerprint sensor on the screen.

Since the advent of the iPhone X (2017), Apple has dropped the fingerprint biometric option and started embedding Face ID for everyone. Skills On the newer generation iPhones, Apple put a fingerprint sensor on the Touch ID button. The bottom of this button requires a wide bezel, which is impossible Skills The latest generation with increasingly thin bezel.

According to Mark Kuman, quoted from Kichina (24/8), this fingerprint solution will not return to the iPhone anytime soon. The company excludes it because the in-display fingerprint sensor is widely used Skills Sticking with Face ID for Android and future flagship models.

However, other speculations suggest that the cancellation may be for the iPhone 14. Because, leaks for iPhone 13 to be released in September 2021 Peak Significantly reduced screen. This means there will be more free space for fingerprint biometric options.

If the leak is true, this is the first time Apple has changed the screen design since the launch of the iPhone X in 2017. On the back, the device comes with a three-camera system and a lidar sensor. The size and thickness of the camera module is increased, but it still brings better imaging effect.