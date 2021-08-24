America’s tallest man has died

Igor Vovkovinsky died of a long illness at the age of 38. He is known as the tallest American in the United States with a height of 2.38 meters.

The tallest man in the United States (2.38 meters) died of heart disease on Friday at the age of 38 in the state of Minnesota, his mother announced on Facebook. Igor Vovkovinski, an American of Ukrainian descent, lived a life marked by disease, triggered by excessive secretion of tumor hormones. It is for this reason that his family, during his childhood, in the northern American city of Rochester, became known as the Health Pole. “His last supper: a piece of cake and a panda from Kiev. Just hours before he died, he was accompanied by Ole’s wife (his brother, teacher’s note), Allah and their children. Igor was delighted to see them, although it was difficult for him to speak. The son-in-law tried to make fun of Andrei, “wrote Svetlana Vovkovinsky.

Igor, already “small” for his age, continued to reach the record level of the United States despite treatments, which was mentioned by the Guinness Book of World Records commissioners when he was 27 years old. During the 2013 edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, Igor Vovkovinsky was the singer representing Ukraine, on stage, in his arms. He previously had the experience of another celebrity in 2009, spotted by Barack Obama during a political rally.

Wearing a T-shirt that portrayed him as “the greatest Obama supporter in the world,” he shook hands with the president of the giant Democrats who attacked a crowd of activists. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the world’s tallest man is currently Sultan Kozan of Turkey (2.51 meters). But the tallest man in modern history was Robert Watlow, an American who reached a height of 2.72 m. He died in 1940 at the age of 22, suffering from an abnormally high production of growth hormone.