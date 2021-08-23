Home World WHO Director: Third levels should be delayed

WHO Director: Third levels should be delayed

Aug 23, 2021 0 Comments
WHO Director: Third levels should be delayed

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tetros Adanom Capreius, said the third dose of the vaccine should be delayed, giving preference to countries vaccinating 1-2 doses of their own vaccines.

Photo: AA

Speaking to reporters during a visit to the Hungarian capital, Budapest, the WHO director warned that strong variations could occur until vaccination rates increase in the world. He said he should be forgiven.

Caprais, who drew attention to the debate over whether the booster dose was effective, said it could be the third dose for people with immunodeficiency, but it represents a very small segment of the population.

Although approximately 7.6 million doses of booster vaccine (3rd dose) have been administered in Turkey to date, most of these are BioNTech for greater safety after two doses of the Sinovac vaccine, which is considered the least effective.

Israeli data: 3rd dose drastically reduces the risk of transmission and serious disease

READ  More than 200 prisoners have been displaced after massacres in prisons in Ladakh, Guayaquil and Guinea | Security | News

You May Also Like

Kiev hosts Crimean forum summit, Prime Minister Hagar represents Slovakia - World - News

Kiev hosts Crimean forum summit, Prime Minister Hagar represents Slovakia – World – News

Tennessee floods kill 22 | The world

Tennessee floods kill 22 | The world

Arabist: The Taliban call it Sharia, but it's about power

Arabist: The Taliban call it Sharia, but it’s about power

Schedule - Abroad - Austria does not welcome Afghan refugees

Schedule – Abroad – Austria does not welcome Afghan refugees

Afghanistan kills bin Laden, naval logo: "Anger and tragedy"

Afghanistan kills bin Laden, naval logo: “Anger and tragedy”

Influencers in Afghanistan fear for their lives and they have suddenly calmed down

Influencers in Afghanistan fear for their lives and they have suddenly calmed down

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *