Tennessee floods kill 22 | The world

Aug 23, 2021 0 Comments
Twenty-two people were killed in the floods In the state of Tennessee, United States, After the amount of rain recorded on Saturday (21).

Rescue crews searched the wreckage of homes and shops. Dozens of people are still missing, according to the Associated Press.

At a press conference on Afghanistan United States, Joe Biden, Expressed condolences to those who lost their lives in the tragedy and said that the US government will support the region and the northeastern states of the country. Henry affected by the storm This Sunday.

John Curtis, a grocery store owner, had his store damaged. – Photo: Mark Humphrey / AB

Saturday flooding in rural areas Destroyed roads, cell towers and telephone links, Families are uncertain if their family members survived.

Christy Brown, health coordinator and safety supervisor for Humphreys County schools, said emergency workers searched the house.

Many of the missing live in the neighborhood, where Humbris County Sheriff Chris Davis said the water has risen rapidly. Their names were on the board at the district emergency center and listed on the city department’s Facebook page.

Roads in Tennessee damaged by heavy rain – Photo: Mark Humphrey / AB

The National Weather Service reported 43 centimeters of rain in 24 hours in Humphreys County on Saturday, a record for Tennessee in a single day.

Governor Bill Lee toured the area, stopping on Main Street in Waverley, where some houses collapsed and people murmured through wet belongings.

Man outside his restaurant, Bella Black Pizzeria, which was destroyed, August 22, 2021, in Waverley. – Photo: Mark Humphrey / AB

