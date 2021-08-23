Home Entertainment Sandra Lee recalls fallen soldiers on Omaha beach: “My heart aches today”

Sandra Lee recalls fallen soldiers on Omaha beach: “My heart aches today”

Sandra Lee remembers those who lost their lives on T-Day.

Lifestyle Guru took to Instagram on Monday while spending time at Omaha Beach in Normandy.

“Hello everyone, I hope you are well and enjoy the summer safely,” the 55-year-old wrote. “For a number of reasons I haven’t posted in a while, I’m not ready to address, discuss or share any of them, but I can say that today was a sad day …”

“I’m spending this day at Omaha Beach in Normandy,” Lee continued. “What a day, what a place, my heart aches today! I want to thank all the soldiers who gave their lives and all the families who gave their loved ones – past and present, thank you to everyone alive and dead, thank you for your sacrifices.”

Cuomo X Chandra Lee hired in Paris after Youssef’s pop question

Sandra Lee spent her summer in Europe.
(Photo by Daniel Venturelli

Lee concluded his article with a quote from Roosevelt.

“Never in history has a man who lived an easy life made a memorable name,” he shared.

The 77th anniversary of T-Day was celebrated in June this year. Many events commemorated the decisive attack that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control, and paid tribute to those who had fallen.

On D-Day, more than 150,000 Allied troops landed in 7,000 boats on beaches codenamed Omaha, Utah, Juno, Sword and Gold.

On a cliff overlooking Omaha Beach, the U.S. Cemetery at Galleville-sur-Merr has 9,380 cemeteries, most of which are dedicated to service personnel who died during D-Day landings and subsequent operations. 1,557 other names are engraved on the walls of the missing.

Several sources previously told the New York Post that Lee was engaged to her boyfriend Ben Youssef and celebrated in Paris.

Sandra Lee and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo attended the HBO documentary ‘RX: Early Detection A Cancer Journey with Sandra Lee’ on April 26, 2018 during the Tribeca Film Festival at the SVA Theater in New York City.
(Photo by Kevin Masood / Getty Images for HBO)

The couple moved to Love City after Lee’s ex-boyfriend Andrew Cuomo resigned as New York governor amid sexual harassment.

Lee and Cuomo split in 2019 after 14 years.

“In the past, we have felt that our lives have gone in different directions and that our romantic relationship has become a deeper friendship,” Zack Fink said in the couple’s initial statement.

“We will always be a family, we fully support each other and are dedicated to the girls,” they shared. “Our personal lives are personal, and there will be no comments.”

In 2005, New York Governor Robert F. People’s Press shared that Kerry, the daughter of Kennedy and Ethel Kennedy, had finalized her divorce from Kennedy. They have three daughters.

Lee then moved to Malibu, California.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

