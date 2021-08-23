Police intervene in the church in violation of the lock

On Monday, August 23, Australian police criticized a church in Sydney for celebrating a service with 60 people on Sunday in violation of restrictions imposed to prevent the Covid 19 epidemic.

Residents reported Sunday that police had intervened in the building and fined about thirty worshipers $ 5,000 (3,000 3,000) and $ 1,000 (யூ 600). The church is owned by the Christian Embassy in Lagos, Nigeria. It is a global organization led by Chris O’Connor, described on his website as a pastor, author, TV presenter and bestseller.

800 new cases daily

The Australian media quoted a sermon broadcast on Facebook on Sunday from a church in Blacktown, west Sydney:We refuse to close our cities in the name of Jesus. We declare captivity in the name of JesusThe videos were not seen Monday on the Sydney church’s Facebook page, which did not respond to requests for comment.

With 800 new cases being registered every day, the entire Sydney metropolitan area is currently locked down to control the spread of the epidemic. Residents can leave their homes only for essential shopping, exercise or medical emergencies.

The Sydney Church website showed a video explaining Prime Minister Scott Morrison that in April 2020 churches will be able to provide services on the Internet and that attendees will have to follow workplace rules and social distance ethics. But the rules have been tightened to ban all personal services.