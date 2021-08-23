Home Top News Police intervene in the church in violation of the lock

Police intervene in the church in violation of the lock

Aug 23, 2021 0 Comments
Dans l

On Monday, August 23, Australian police criticized a church in Sydney for celebrating a service with 60 people on Sunday in violation of restrictions imposed to prevent the Covid 19 epidemic.

Read moreIn Sydney, the controversial use of the military to enforce control

Residents reported Sunday that police had intervened in the building and fined about thirty worshipers $ 5,000 (3,000 3,000) and $ 1,000 (யூ 600). The church is owned by the Christian Embassy in Lagos, Nigeria. It is a global organization led by Chris O’Connor, described on his website as a pastor, author, TV presenter and bestseller.

800 new cases daily

The Australian media quoted a sermon broadcast on Facebook on Sunday from a church in Blacktown, west Sydney:We refuse to close our cities in the name of Jesus. We declare captivity in the name of JesusThe videos were not seen Monday on the Sydney church’s Facebook page, which did not respond to requests for comment.

Read moreAustralia: Sydney’s jail term extended until late September

With 800 new cases being registered every day, the entire Sydney metropolitan area is currently locked down to control the spread of the epidemic. Residents can leave their homes only for essential shopping, exercise or medical emergencies.

The Sydney Church website showed a video explaining Prime Minister Scott Morrison that in April 2020 churches will be able to provide services on the Internet and that attendees will have to follow workplace rules and social distance ethics. But the rules have been tightened to ban all personal services.

READ  "This catastrophe is a direct result of the infamous advice that allowed us to destroy our quality of life."

You May Also Like

Depuis l

Eurostar is expanding its program between London and Paris

Hurricane Henry - Tens of thousands of Americans have no electricity due to liberation

Hurricane Henry – Tens of thousands of Americans have no electricity due to liberation

My America: Human Connection

My America: Human Connection

London has lifted the ban on vaccinated travelers from France

London has lifted the ban on vaccinated travelers from France

Compensation to Australian aborigines for 'stolen generation'

Compensation to Australian aborigines for ‘stolen generation’

logo-quinze

Australia threatens New Zealand!

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *