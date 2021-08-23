My America: Human Connection

⁇ These days it is common to hear musical productions that even participating musicians do not encounter. At most, we talk on the phone or exchange emails and then participate in a work where artists are often thousands of kilometers away from each other. Today, technology offers us possibilities that seem limitless.

This new reality will be useful in terms of production and marketing, but what about creativity? Of course, an artist can spend many months locked up in a studio. But shouldn’t we lose something by isolating ourselves and avoiding the conflict of opinion that exists in the form of the finest masterpieces? Think of the Beatles in the studio outdoing each other to come up with a new idea, a new color.

Music was a whole decade on a human scale in the 1970s. The Internet is not yet a part of our lives and music and music collaboration are the first links of this new music culture centered on art study and music on a human level.

Career-created works by groups of two musicians, Mario Legare and Breen Lefoff, share some of their experiences, which well illustrate the human connection in 1970s music. ⁇

– Michael Lalonde

Mario Legare and Breen Lepoff talk about their 70s:

Interview with musician Mario Lagare Photo: Radio-Canada

Imagine, I’m at home, I got a call from Michael Reward, […] He said to me: “Mario, I have a boyfriend, Maxim Le Forrestier, in Paris, and Maxim is helping me. We can have a show with you. Come with me, we’ll have a show!” A quote:Mario Legery, founding member of the October group

Interview with Breen Lefoff Photo: Radio-Canada