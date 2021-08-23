London has lifted the ban on vaccinated travelers from France

The British government has announced that the isolation imposed on vaccinated passengers from mainland France will be lifted from Sunday, August 8.

London took action in July, described by Paris as “discriminatory”. The government of Boris Johnson justified it by the “continuous” presence of the beta genre in France.

So France has found the classic orange list, which imposes isolation only on unvaccinated travelers.

Following this decision, the airline EasyJet recorded a significant increase in bookings for flights between France and the UK, with more than 15,000 seats purchased within a week.

Details from VisitBritain

VisitBritain explains in an August 13 press release that French residents with a full vaccination schedule approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) can now enter the UK without compulsory isolation. However, they must undergo a PCR test before departure and another PCR test the second day after their arrival in the country. They do not need to be isolated if they are not positive. On the other hand, unvaccinated passengers should continue to respect “10-day isolation,” he added.

All visitors with or without vaccination must complete Passenger Location Form, Online, within 48 hours of arrival in the UK, the promotion system adds.

“Eliminating the isolation of double-vaccinated passengers from France (…) is a key step in resuming trips across the channel,” France’s Visitbrighton director Severin Taro underscores. “With a more competitive environment, we expect a slow recovery. This year, incoming tourism receipts are estimated at 6.2 billion, up from 49.4.4 billion in 2019.

130,000 people have died since the outbreak began

However there are strict restrictions on some French territories: the beta variant, which was initially identified in neighboring South Africa, is now classified as Reunion Island and Mayotte in red, excluding the opportunity for British citizens to return to the UK only, and 10 days of compulsory hotel isolation.

For its part, Spain, the first destination for British holidaymakers, has escaped the red list and is in orange.

The United Kingdom, one of the worst-hit countries in Europe, has condemned more than 130,000 deaths since March 2020.

The country received 24.8 million arrivals from the EU in 2019, including 3.6 million French.

Similar articles