Hurricane Henry – Tens of thousands of Americans have no electricity due to liberation

More than 100,000 residents of the northeastern United States have experienced power outages in recent hours after Hurricane Henry. More than 72,000 people in the state of Rhode Island, 30,000 in Connecticut and 10,000 in Massachusetts were affected by daytime lightning. poweroutage.us. The U.S. National Weather Service said the storm hit the U.S. coast near Rhode Island at 12:15 p.m. (5:15 p.m. French time).

With its 5 p.m. “Heavy rain” Monday is especially expected in New England, the NHC said overnight. Henry, which was downgraded in the morning to a tropical storm from a hurricane by the NHC, has been moving less fast in recent hours.

“It is important to monitor the situation and be prepared in and around your home., President Biden began a press conference at the end of the afternoon.

The Northeastern United States is generally relatively unaffected by such storms, often affecting states such as southern Florida or Louisiana. Scientists say that as the surface of the oceans warms, hurricanes become more powerful. In particular, they pose an increasingly significant risk to coastal communities affected by wave-submergence events when sea levels rise.

Painful memories of Hurricane Sandy

Rhode Island Governor Dan McGee said he was there “The Great Flood” In some areas, the initial reactions of some residents indicate that the path of the storm was not as bad as expected. “We narrowly escaped”, Newport resident James Kicker told AFP he saw it “Minor damage” In its area, with some broken branches. According to the NHC, 7 to 15 cm of rainfall is expected in the region, and 25 cm in places.

In the afternoon, however, the NHC lifted all warnings of coastal submergence. The mayor of Boston, Massachusetts’ largest city, on Sunday morning asked residents to prepare themselves specifically. “Destructive wind”, And “Possible power cuts”. “Please stay inside,” Kim Johnny pleaded at a news conference.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency Saturday as the storm approached, and 500 National Guard troops have been mobilized in support of the storm response efforts. As the weather deteriorated on Saturday evening, a large concert organized in Central Park was halted “Reunion” Artists with a New York audience. Singer Barry Manilov was interrupted by a voice in the middle of a song asking the audience to leave the place quickly but quietly. The country’s cultural and economic capital still has in mind the painful memory of Hurricane Sandy that killed 44 people in 2012.