Apple TV + Nov.

Apple has released the full trailer for TV + the massive science fiction series “Foundation” ahead of its global premiere on September 25th. Isaac Asimov’s literary masterpiece was first presented to showrunners and production director David S. See choir soon.

Apple TV + has released the full trailer for the much-anticipated science fiction series "The Foundation." Adapted from Isaac Asimov's trilogy of novels of the same name. In this example, everyone is more immersed in the galaxy than ever. And follow the exciting and emotional journey of the exiled group who find that the only way to prevent the fall of the Galactic Empire is to oppose it. The series stars David S. Coir ("Batman Begins," "Man of Steel") as the showrunner and executive producer. The first season of "The Foundation" will air its first two episodes simultaneously on September 25, 2021, and every Saturday thereafter, exclusively new episodes on Apple TV +.

When Dr. Harry Sheldon foretells the fall of the empire in advance, he and his entourage travel across the galaxy to form a foundation to create a new world and preserve their civilized culture. But the ruling class, the clones, are the clone emperor passed down from generation to generation. They were dissatisfied with Dr. Harry’s prophecy and feared that their power in the galaxy would be affected. Until they fear that everything they have created will be lost forever.

The nominees for the series are Jared Harris and Lee Base, and rising stars Lou Lபெbel and Leah Harvey. 4 complex relationships that determine the fate of humanity and the changing faith of people to deal with a severe crisis. Apple Original stars Laura Byrne, Terence Mann, Cassian Bildon and Alfred Enoch.

In the first season of the 10-episode, David S. Coir plays the showrunner and executive producer of the “Foundation”, which is produced by Skydance Television for Apple. Producers.

