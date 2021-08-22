Israel has already selected 11 applications for the tender for 300 MW of solar power and storage

Construction of the solar and storage facility is expected to take place in the Negev Desert by the end of 2021, and it is expected to be completed in 2023.

The Israeli Ministry of Finance has released the list of bidders invited for the final phase of the January 2020 tender for a 300-megawatt solar power plant in the Negev Desert.

The list includes a total of 11 bidders, including the Israeli company Ellome Capital Limited. In partnership with Phoenix Insurance Company; Project Contractor Alliance A consortium consisting of Infrastructure Limited and General Contractor Service Provider OrmatSystems Ltd; Israeli Solar Developer Solegreen Ltd in association with Norwegian Skatech; Israeli Shigun & Binui Energy Limited; EDF Renewables Israel Limited, a local subsidiary of the French energy group EDF; Spanish Solar Pack Solarback in partnership with Israeli real estate investment fund Keystone REIT Ltd; Innergy Israel LLC, a local unit of Innergy, a US renewable energy company; And Renewable Energy Services Company Invenergy. Innergy Israel LLC, the local unit of Innergy, a US renewable energy company; Energyx Renewable Energy Limited; A consortium formed by Shafeer Civil & Marine Engineering Limited and El-More Electrical Installation and Services (1986) Limited; Israeli Financial Disease Infrastructure & Energy Investment Finance and Energy Investments, LP; And Canara Solar Inc., an Israeli insurance company, and Menora Mivtachim Energy Ltd., a Sino-Canadian solar panel maker.

In February, Israeli officials revealed that 24 bidders were initially invited to participate in the tender.

When completed, the solar and storage power plant will be the largest photovoltaic installation in the country. Construction is expected to begin at the end of 2021 and be completed in 2023. Is too largePhotovoltaic plant There is currently a 120 MW Jelim Solar Park operating in Israel, located near the village of the same name in the south of the country. The project, owned by Shne’or Zeelim, a subsidiary of Shigun & Binui Energy (SBE), was built by its unit Soul Phone Ltd. and was completed in October 2019.