Huawei Nova 9 Pro Plus .. Huawei challenges its upcoming new phone with unique specifications and advanced format

Some websites have unveiled the new, advanced Huawei Nova 9 Pro Plus phone, which will soon see the light of day, and this phone has the high specifications that modern smartphone owners want, and the change in the look of the new Huawei phone will enjoy its elegance and unique specifications.

Huawei Nova 9 Pro Plus Huawei is challenging its new phone

Nova 9, I like this color.

The new Huawei phone will enjoy the strength of its layout and sleek design, and it has some side curves similar to the famous Samsung NOTE phones.

Following are the specifications of the new Huawei Nova 9 Pro Plus phone that has been leaked so far:

Screen Screen size Rear camera Front camera Healer OS O Malted 6.72 inches 3 oval lenses Telescope Advanced Grin 9000 Android 11

The new Huawei phone also supports 5G networks, with 128 and 156GB and 12GB of RAM internal memory, a fingerprint scanner, a 4300mAh battery and a fast charger.

