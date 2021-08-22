Home Top News Compensation to Australian aborigines for ‘stolen generation’

Aug 22, 2021 0 Comments
Australia wants to see repairs “Shameless chapter [son] National History “. The country’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Thursday (August 5) that he would provide $ 75,000, or nearly ,000 47,000, to several Indigenous Australians who have been forcibly removed from their families as children.

Tens of thousands of Indigenous and Torres Strait islanders were torn from their homes and placed with white foster families, which was part of a series of official policies that continued into the 1970s. “The Stolen Generation” Scott Morrison recalled it when there were Native Australians, officials “I have already dealt with this by issuing a national apology”, “Our actions must be in harmony with our words”. There are no stories of suffering “Not just stories of the past, but stories that continue to resonate through the generations”, He added.

The article is reserved for our subscribers Read more The progress of the Australian aborigines has rarely improved

Australian Aboriginal rights lawyers, who are severely backward in health, income and education, welcomed the announcement, stressing that it was too late.

On May 23, 2017, tribal dancers at the start of a summit in Uluwatu, Northern Territory.

First at the federal level

The Prime Minister said that 378.6 million Australian dollars (236 million euros) would be allocated to repair the human damage caused by the integration policy. Money will go to people living in areas administered by the Commonwealth during forced migration: the Northern Territory, the Australian capital, the location of Canberra and the Gulf of Jervis.

Read more The long walk of an Australian tribe for his people

The plan pays a one-time fee of $ 75,000 to the survivors, recognizing and paying for the damage.“Healing Aid” A $ 7,000, and the opportunity to tell their story to a senior government official and receive an apology in person or in writing.

READ  Highlights of G7 Accounting in London

Other Australian states have set up relief agencies, but the federal government has so far failed to follow suit. Federal Payments is part of the One Billion Aussie Plan, which aims to reduce the severe inequalities faced by Indigenous Australians.

The article is reserved for our subscribers Read more Australia, “Continent of Smoke”

World with AFP



