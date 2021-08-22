Compensation to Australian aborigines for ‘stolen generation’

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in Sydney on April 27. RICK RYCROFT / AP

Australia wants to see repairs “Shameless chapter [son] National History “. The country’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Thursday (August 5) that he would provide $ 75,000, or nearly ,000 47,000, to several Indigenous Australians who have been forcibly removed from their families as children.

Tens of thousands of Indigenous and Torres Strait islanders were torn from their homes and placed with white foster families, which was part of a series of official policies that continued into the 1970s. “The Stolen Generation” Scott Morrison recalled it when there were Native Australians, officials “I have already dealt with this by issuing a national apology”, “Our actions must be in harmony with our words”. There are no stories of suffering “Not just stories of the past, but stories that continue to resonate through the generations”, He added.

Australian Aboriginal rights lawyers, who are severely backward in health, income and education, welcomed the announcement, stressing that it was too late.

On May 23, 2017, tribal dancers at the start of a summit in Uluwatu, Northern Territory. Hux Jones / AAP / Selectors

First at the federal level

The Prime Minister said that 378.6 million Australian dollars (236 million euros) would be allocated to repair the human damage caused by the integration policy. Money will go to people living in areas administered by the Commonwealth during forced migration: the Northern Territory, the Australian capital, the location of Canberra and the Gulf of Jervis.

The plan pays a one-time fee of $ 75,000 to the survivors, recognizing and paying for the damage.“Healing Aid” A $ 7,000, and the opportunity to tell their story to a senior government official and receive an apology in person or in writing.

Other Australian states have set up relief agencies, but the federal government has so far failed to follow suit. Federal Payments is part of the One Billion Aussie Plan, which aims to reduce the severe inequalities faced by Indigenous Australians.

