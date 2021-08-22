Home Top News Australia is considering amending the rules for players playing overseas

Australia is considering amending the rules for players playing overseas

Aug 22, 2021 0 Comments
Australia is considering amending the rules for players playing overseas

Andy Marinos, Australia’s rugby official, said this Sunday that Australian rugby officials were examining the relaxation of rules imposed on players hired by foreign clubs and preventing them from playing Wallabies. 22-57) Saturday on the first day of the Rugby Championship.

According to “Quito’s Law” introduced in 2015, Australian players signed by clubs abroad can only wear the national team jersey if they have at least 60 caps and have played in at least seven seasons. Australian Super Rugby owner.

The increasing number of players opting for experience abroad, especially not only in Europe but also in Japan, is questionable. As a result, the current rule could be amended to bring it closer to what other rugby nations have agreed to.

“They (Other countries) They can use their best players wherever they play, Marinos told the Sydney Morning Herald. In our case, we need to study their merits. I’m not saying it will make a big difference but it will definitely give a lot more experience and depth.

Example of South Africa

Marinos took charge of South African rugby, and the country decided to remove a rule similar to the one currently in force in Australia. Springbox World Champions. “I’m not saying here what worked in South Africa but we need to read the qualification rules to make sure we have the best players when needed.”, He added.

According to Sydney Morning Herald, A change under consideration is to reduce the minimum number of eligible exams to 15 or 20. The other is to allow the coach to select more than two players involved overseas.

READ  Australian Open (K) - As for Hugo Gaston, Australia stops in Doha

Players like Rory Arnold, Will Skelton, Tolu Lott, Samu Keravi and Sean McMahon can currently be selected when they do not meet the 60-choice criteria.

However, the changes could put Australia at risk of reducing the size of the Australian ownership in the Super Rugby and Southern Hemisphere Championships by encouraging more players to leave Australia for more lucrative deals.

“This is not the whole answer but it is part of a bigger picture of the game. What do we have to do to respond to it?”, Marinos pointed out.

You May Also Like

Lynn at the Pole in London, the best French Nato

Lynn at the Pole in London, the best French Nato

Kovit: New record of pollution in Australia

Covid: Sydney jail has been extended until the end of September

A satanic ritual suddenly appears in the news

A satanic ritual suddenly appears in the news

Plusieurs milliers de manifestants ont défilé sous la pluie en tenant des pancartes proclamant «Non aux talibans» et «Paix en Afghanistan».

March in support of the Afghan people in London and Glasgow

Top 14. Certains Tricolores retenus en Australie autorisés à jouer dès la première journée

Top 14. Some hops retained in Australia were allowed to play from day one

La baleine est restée plusieurs heures bloquée sur les rouleaux d’une écluse de la Tamise.

Recovering a small whale trapped in the Thames

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *