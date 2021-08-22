Australia is considering amending the rules for players playing overseas

Andy Marinos, Australia’s rugby official, said this Sunday that Australian rugby officials were examining the relaxation of rules imposed on players hired by foreign clubs and preventing them from playing Wallabies. 22-57) Saturday on the first day of the Rugby Championship.
According to “Quito’s Law” introduced in 2015, Australian players signed by clubs abroad can only wear the national team jersey if they have at least 60 caps and have played in at least seven seasons. Australian Super Rugby owner.
The increasing number of players opting for experience abroad, especially not only in Europe but also in Japan, is questionable. As a result, the current rule could be amended to bring it closer to what other rugby nations have agreed to.
“They (Other countries) They can use their best players wherever they play, Marinos told the Sydney Morning Herald. In our case, we need to study their merits. I’m not saying it will make a big difference but it will definitely give a lot more experience and depth.
Example of South Africa
Marinos took charge of South African rugby, and the country decided to remove a rule similar to the one currently in force in Australia. Springbox World Champions. “I’m not saying here what worked in South Africa but we need to read the qualification rules to make sure we have the best players when needed.”, He added.
According to Sydney Morning Herald, A change under consideration is to reduce the minimum number of eligible exams to 15 or 20. The other is to allow the coach to select more than two players involved overseas.
Players like Rory Arnold, Will Skelton, Tolu Lott, Samu Keravi and Sean McMahon can currently be selected when they do not meet the 60-choice criteria.
However, the changes could put Australia at risk of reducing the size of the Australian ownership in the Super Rugby and Southern Hemisphere Championships by encouraging more players to leave Australia for more lucrative deals.
“This is not the whole answer but it is part of a bigger picture of the game. What do we have to do to respond to it?”, Marinos pointed out.