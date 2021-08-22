At the end of August, a stadium was converted into an open-air cinema south of Cain

Liberty Kane See my message

Follow this medium

Screening in the open air on Friday, August 27, 2021 in May-sur-Arne. Chart. (© Adobe Share)

It will be “Cocoa” For this 2021 edition. The American animated film, directed by Lee Angrich in 2017, tells the story of Miguel and his idol, who dreams of becoming a talented musician like Ernesto de la Cruz, will be screened on Friday, August 27, at the 2021 Stadium May-Sir-Arn, South Kane (Calvados).

Fast food on site

The Arn & Oden Valley Community of Communes has chosen to revamp its “open-air cinema” function. Fast food will be provided by the town’s festival committee.

“Don’t forget to bring your chair, blanket and incandescent lamp,” say the organizers. During the rain, go to the hall of May Village. ” Access to the grounds Free.

Practical Information:

Friday, August 27, 2021, from 7pm (pictured at 9pm),

At the Municipal Stadium, Rue des Calemines, in May-sur-Arn (Calvados).

It’s free; Health pass mandatory for adults.

Was this article helpful to you? Note that in the Mon Actu section you can follow Liberté Caen. With one click, after registering, you can see all the news of your favorite cities and brands.