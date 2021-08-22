Home Entertainment At the end of August, a stadium was converted into an open-air cinema south of Cain

At the end of August, a stadium was converted into an open-air cinema south of Cain

Aug 22, 2021 0 Comments
Projection en plein air en vue à May-sur-Orne vendredi 27 août 2021. Illustration.

By Max Corkx
Posted on

Screening in the open air on Friday, August 27, 2021 in May-sur-Arne. Chart. (© Adobe Share)

It will be “Cocoa” For this 2021 edition. The American animated film, directed by Lee Angrich in 2017, tells the story of Miguel and his idol, who dreams of becoming a talented musician like Ernesto de la Cruz, will be screened on Friday, August 27, at the 2021 Stadium May-Sir-Arn, South Kane (Calvados).

Click here to view content

Fast food on site

The Arn & Oden Valley Community of Communes has chosen to revamp its “open-air cinema” function. Fast food will be provided by the town’s festival committee.

“Don’t forget to bring your chair, blanket and incandescent lamp,” say the organizers. During the rain, go to the hall of May Village. ” Access to the grounds Free.

Practical Information:
Friday, August 27, 2021, from 7pm (pictured at 9pm),
At the Municipal Stadium, Rue des Calemines, in May-sur-Arn (Calvados).
It’s free; Health pass mandatory for adults.

Was this article helpful to you? Note that in the Mon Actu section you can follow Liberté Caen. With one click, after registering, you can see all the news of your favorite cities and brands.

READ  Kim Kardashian Speaks Out About Kanye West's Mental Health and fitness

You May Also Like

Budds Creek How to view American nationality

Budds Creek How to view American nationality

The best things Andy Berlin ate at the Phoenix subway this week were set on fire

The best things Andy Berlin ate at the Phoenix subway this week were set on fire

Studio Loat Mastu (capture d

Hctuan, Linca, Joyca and Mastu released their studio in Le Loat

Peacock TV is coming to the UK with a live action game show from Frogger

Peacock TV is coming to the UK with a live action game show from Frogger

ActuaLitté

Gundar, a Canadian film starring Mobius

My extraordinary life on Netflix: Fashion, Judaism and the American Dream more or less go hand in hand.

My extraordinary life on Netflix: Fashion, Judaism and the American Dream more or less go hand in hand.

Timothea Maldonado

About the Author: Timothea Maldonado

"Coffee practitioner. Lifelong web evangelist. Unapologetic internet enthusiast."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *