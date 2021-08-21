Wow, this is V8Jet Sky

The engine you have in front of you is called the Strandcraft V8 Daytona GT. It may speak to fans of boating, but for the rest, it is powered by a jet-ski … V8, the first of its kind in the history of these engines. Yes, we took some time to integrate the concept.

The individual watercraft is usually powered by 3- or 4-cylinders within 1.5 liters, the engine here is a compressed 6.2, sorry. It is probably descended from General Motors, and Strandcraft is an American company founded by Norwegian boatman Kurt Strand. Power or performance figures have not yet been released but we know that the Daytona will be huge: 5.08 m long, 1.5 m wide and 567 kg.

It will have a 15-inch touchscreen below the handles, specifically commanding a “high-end hi-fi system”. The saddle will have a cooled chest. The animal can be customized with carbon fiber or riva-style teak flooring. You can attach it to an underwater camera or a shock absorber seat.

With a little bit of luck, the soundtrack has to reconcile residents with Jet-Sky …