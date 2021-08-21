Home Sports We need to talk about brewers and the brave

Aug 21, 2021 0 Comments
I look forward to this big league baseball season with great interest, which I have seen since I started following the MLP activities.

We see some amazing surprises in the rankings (for example, the Giants) and the competition for the playoffs promises to be completely crazy in the coming weeks.

If there’s one club that some people talk about, it’s Milwaukee Brewers. Quietly, they fly over the national headquarters with a record of 74 wins and 49 defeats.

They started the season up and down, but everything changed quickly. Since July 22, the Brewers have won 34 of their last 50 games and are currently one of the best teams in the league.

We should not be surprised to see them advance in the playoffs.

A little can also be said about the Atlanta Braves.

The Braves are currently number one in the National East because they currently have 66 wins and 56 defeats.

On the other hand, what is remarkable about their case is that they were far from this first place in mid-July. The acquisition of Joe Peterson was a game changer: the team has been 22-11 since coming to Atlanta.

It will come as a surprise before we know the identity of the two clubs to watch and the winner of the World Series.

