Peacock TV is coming to the UK with a live action game show from Frogger

Peacock TV has not yet arrived in the UK, but when it does, there is a good chance it will catch a live action show from Brocker. Arcade Game Froger was first released in 1981 and has since sold over 20 million copies. It is a simple combination of moving a frog from one end to the other, with the biggest challenge of reaching the top of the screen in the allotted time, avoiding the many obstacles that stand in your way. . Simple but addictive games have been copied many times, and games like Crossy Road carry the tradition on mobile. Now, in 2021, someone has decided to create a live frog experience. NBCUniversal launches a new TV show that pushes real people against the unrestricted courses inspired by Frogger.

Frocker’s new show will give away cash prizes to those who are “America’s best frogs”. Frocker makes its debut on American television on the Peacock streaming service on September 9th. Peacock TV is not yet available in the UK and it is not yet known whether it will be part of the Broker service. But we know that Peacock TV will be coming to the UK in 2021 as part of the deal with Sky TV. This means NBCUniversal and Sky will make Peacock available to almost 20 million Sky customers in Europe at no extra cost. Later this year, Peacock currently serves customers in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Austria and Switzerland, including its international debut Sky Q, NOW and Sky Ticket.

Peacock Advertising Support Programming is available to all Sky TV customers at no extra charge, and is now included as part of the entertainment subscription and Sky Ticket, as well as hit shows such as The Office, Rutherford Falls, Save by the Bell, and Equalizer. Young Rock, Kardashians, Cases, Downton Abbey and many more. READ 5 Seconds of Summer Ashton Irwin Announces Solo Debut Album 'Super Bloom' Comcast has confirmed that Peacock will update its content list and upgrade Peacock Originals and NBC Universal’s iconic series and movie library. So it looks like there is a good chance that Froger will come to England in some form later this year. Dana Strong, CEO of Sky Group, said, “Peacock is a great addition to Sky customers with over 7,000 hours of content at no extra cost. “This exceptional added value is another example of the best ways we can find to further benefit our customers from collaborations between Sky, NBC Universal and Comcast Cable.”

