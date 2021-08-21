“Nobody believes it comes from the mouth of the Taliban”: Women in Afghanistan

The terrorists of this Afghanistan are helping each other 1:45

(CNN) – Ever since the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan and seized provincial capitals with lightning speed, it has been difficult to get an idea of ​​what life is like in Afghanistan outside the capital, Kabul. Especially for women.

On Thursday, CNN approached three women in their twenties and well-educated to get an idea of ​​how their lives have been affected by the rapid regime change and how they feel about their future under the Taliban regime.

All three were girls when the Taliban were previously in control, before they were overthrown in 2001. CNN does not use their names for their own protection.

They fled to Kabul

A woman has taken refuge with her family in Kabul after a house was hit by a missile in the northern city of Kunduz.

“Kunduz is not the place to be now. No one should be there,” he said.

“I’m reunited with my former colleagues who are still trapped in Kunduz. Women do not leave homes; they are all at home.”

“Those who were at work are afraid to go out. They are all afraid that the Taliban will detain them outside or their lives will be in any danger.”

He distinguished between those who worked independently and those who had contact with the previous government.

“Independent workers have not seen much change. They continue their work at home, they are self-employed. On the other hand, all government employees are at home and they cannot return to work despite the Taliban declaration. They are free to return,” he said.

“The thing is, no one believes anything that comes out of the Taliban’s mouth.”

“I have a strong suspicion that the Taliban have changed. They do not have the values ​​of the people of Afghanistan. They do not have democracy. Countries look at them closely,” he told CNN in a voice note.

“I am trying to see how I can leave the country through voluntary charities and humanitarian agencies,” he added. “Unfortunately, no one in this area helped me.”

Trapped in Kunduz

In most remote provinces of Kabul, life is very difficult. Women are being neglected due to lack of opportunities and resources, and the pressure of the Taliban is already exacerbating the growing challenges.

In Kunduz, which has a population of about 350,000, another interviewer told CNN that he was under pressure to meet basic survival needs. His father served at the United Nations. Now he is unemployed.

“We are primarily concerned with food and water and where to approach those needs,” he said.

She described the city quietly, but nervously.

“It’s quiet now, but people are worried. The people here have lost their peace, they are depressed. The Taliban say girls can go back to school, but once they do, [los talibanes] They complain that they have to be with a male relative. Women can no longer go out alone, they need a male partner, ”she said.

For her, one incident involved an earthquake change in Afghanistan.

“The other day, one of our teachers climbed into a pedicap to go to school. In Kunduz, pedicap riding was very common. However, the Taliban stopped them and beat them for taking the driver without a male. Sub. This is what we are currently dealing with,” he said.

In the end, she does not feel safe and wants to leave Afghanistan if she can.

“I want to leave Kunduz and be safe in the country. I’m a local journalist here, my only hope is for companies to help journalists escape. I emailed all of them, but got nothing.”

Stir in Herat

Herat is the third largest city in Afghanistan with a population of over 500,000. It is a historical and cultural center located on the road to Iran.

“Everyone is in total shock,” the third woman said. “The fall of the Ghani government and the formation of a new regime under the Taliban regime led to many questions in the minds of the people.”

She has a different perspective than the others.

“The Taliban are confident that they can lead our entire population in peace and stability. The presence of the Taliban in cities like Herat and Masar-i-Sharif is strong compared to Kabul.”

“Everyone is waiting to see what laws and rules the Taliban are planning for the people. For men, this issue may not be so worrying, but women are depressed and wondering: Will we really return to the 90s after 20 years? With so much hard work and progress? Or will the situation be better this time?” He wonders.

“While men do not feel the same personal concern as women, they do. Men are concerned about the future of their wives and daughters, especially those with young daughters,” he said.

However, he said that like others, people are amazed at the speed of events.

“People have experienced a strange shock without realizing the future of themselves and their country. Everybody tells me that an uncertain future outside the country is better than an uncertain future. That’s why people leave for no reason. This is the level of despair of my people.”

Again, those with some ties to the previous government have much to fear, no matter what the Taliban promises about a general amnesty, he believes.

In Herat, the Taliban went door-to-door into people’s homes, especially those associated with ANDSF soldiers. [Fuerzas Especiales Afganas]”.