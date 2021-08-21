Home Sports LeBron sends a great message to Damien Lillard!

LeBron sends a great message to Damien Lillard!

Aug 21, 2021 0 Comments
Damian Lillard et LeBron James à l’issue du match NBA opposant les Portland Trail Blazers aux Los Angeles Lakers

A key target for all competitions in the big league, Damien Lillard finds himself in every possible business situation. And LeBron James’ last exit shouldn’t change things … it really addressed a big message to many All-Stars!

Although he has been cited for several weeks in exchange rumors, Damien Lillard is currently the owner of Trail Blazers. This has not changed with the opening of the free agency, a good number of owners have found the right fit. However, we are still far from the trading deadline and anything can happen!

Therefore, it is not surprising that every trip of Rip City’s lead score is explained in all directions, with visitors looking to gather every piece of information. This is what happened when Dame Dola’s last rap album was released, The conditions permitted by the Lord were different. For many, The leader would have missed a hint about his future

However, on the side of his colleagues, we do not ask ourselves such questions. They like to enjoy the most popular Oakland Native music in the league. It is no coincidence that he hosted the All-Star Game Concert in 2020. Also, the new album is still going well LeBron James In his Instagram story he sent the following message to Lillard:

Respect to you my brother! Keep it up!

Some will certainly see it as an attempt to recruit a leader from Portland, but now it seems impossible, the Lakers won Russell Westbrook In place. In fact, the king would have appreciated Damin’s flow, and we can understand that!

READ  Minnesota Twins bench coach dies

Now Lillard can focus 100% on the upcoming season because his off-field plan is a success. This is in the best interest of the Blazers, as their franchise player must be in excellent shape to gain any confidence in 2021-22. At the risk of being disappointed again, the player may well fall in this case …

One thing is for sure, LeBron James wants Damien Lillard’s last job. As a priority, he should not be the only athlete to appreciate The conditions permitted by the Lord were different !

You May Also Like

We need to talk about brewers and the brave

We need to talk about brewers and the brave

MLB wants to impose a pay base on 2022

MLB wants to impose a pay base on 2022

NBA LeBron se marre bien

Analyst LeBron throws a WTF challenge … in the middle of the night!

MLP City Connection Uniforms: Where Do Dodgers Uniforms Rank In New Nike Jerseys?

MLP City Connection Uniforms: Where Do Dodgers Uniforms Rank In New Nike Jerseys?

NBA

A new Laker has set himself a crazy cola for the upcoming season!

Clint Fraser's life is in danger

Clint Fraser’s life is in danger

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *