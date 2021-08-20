Home Science They found a fireball flying at 90,000 km per hour in the center of the peninsula

The inventors of the Andalusian Institute of Astrophysics’ (IAA-CSIC) smart program have recorded a passage of fireball flying at 90,000 km / h in the center of the peninsula.

According to the analysis of Jose Maria Madito, the lead researcher of the smart project, from IAA-CSIC, the fireball was detected at 2:20 am yesterday and could be seen from a distance of 400 kilometers due to its great brightness.

It was produced as a result of a fragment separated by a comet entering the Earth’s atmosphere at a speed of about 90,000 kilometers per hour.

Due to this speed, a sudden gust of wind illuminated the rock at an altitude of about 104 km east of Quenca Province. The fireball advanced in a southeasterly direction and was extinguished when it was about 67 kilometers above the same province.

It was discovered from the astronomical laboratories of El Arenosillo (Huelva) Sevilla, La Chakra and Sierra Nevada (Granada) and La Hida (Toledo.).

The inventors of the SMART project operate within the framework of the Southwestern Europe Fireball and Meteor Network (SWEMN), which aims to continuously monitor the sky to record and study the impact of various solar objects against the Earth’s atmosphere.

