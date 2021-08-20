Home Entertainment Channel: This photographer Lesse shows the faces of the exhibition

Aug 20, 2021 0 Comments
By Corinne Collier
Former reporter-photographer Jean-Yves Desfox is currently showing off his fair share of portraits in Lessey. Free. (Pres La Presse de la Manche)

About twenty Large photo formats From Fair Of Lesson (Some) Has been since August 1, 2021 And on display until September 30th Abe Park. These pictures work Jean-Yves Desfox, Who was a professional reporter-photographer Aust-France newspaper 35 years and who, today Retired Nearby Cranville, To overcome Normandy To provide themed photo exhibitions at major events traveled.

Straw or shine?

Like Inasmach Reporter-photoHe regularly attended the Saint-Croix Exhibition in Lessey.

Choosing one of two major events in Normandy in early September is always heartbreaking: the American Film Festival in Deauville and the Saint-Croix in Lacey.

Jean-Yves Desfox
Apparently, between “straw on one side and glitter on the other,” he says, was all over the world … Desfox continues, he was very close to his rural roots:

I am the son of the farmers of the Southern Channel (Bruce) and I will always be in the values ​​of this rural world. Values ​​of simplicity, reliability and trust.

Educational workshops

Lesse Fair was for him One of those big annual meetings Report, with well-oiled ritual.

On Fridays, at the end of the morning, after the horse show, I never left Grand ‘Land without sharing a shoulder or leg with my colleagues and friends in the alley of Rotisserie!

In parallel to the exhibitions, the photographer comes to life Educational workshops In Schools Tell the school children Stage Provide keys to better understand his statements and press photos. “I love this exchange work, this interaction with the younger generation, sharing my interest (…),” observes Jean-Yves Desfoux.

