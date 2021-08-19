Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Bill Murray ... Wes Anderson reveals the cast of his next film

The American director is known for his continued collaborations. As we obviously see some essential actors, new faces have slipped into Wes Anderson’s next film.

Good French dispatch Not yet in theaters due to health crisis, which did not prevent Wes Adarsh ​​from working on his 11the In the feature image. The American director has already revealed his impressive cast. We see a series of actors and actresses from his productions and some extraordinary ones from Wes Anderson’s sets.

Make way for new kids! Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie and Hope Davis are collaborating with Wes Anderson for the first time in this new film. Viewers will also find (re) Scarlett Johansson and Brian Cranston. They have already given voice to nutmeg and leadership, respectively Isle of DogsBut, this is the first time we see it on screen.

To the rest of the cast, their appearance looks like a game record. Bill Murray will be one of the director’s most loyal actors because it will be 10e Sometimes they turn together. Jason Swartzman will play for 8e He has starred 5 times in a film by Wes Anderson and Tilda Swindon and Adrian Brody.e Finally, Rupert Friend, Leigh Schreiber and Jeffrey Wright will be the 2nd cast.e After a while French dispatch.

By Kyleine Jermaine.

O Photo Shutterstock