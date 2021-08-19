Home World The number of US weapons in Afghanistan has fallen into the hands of the Taliban by billions of dollars The world

Aug 19, 2021 0 Comments
Images are going viral Social website Taliban members have replaced the AK-47 with US-made guns such as the M4 Corbine and M16. The transport methods of the Taliban were changed to Humvees and American anti-mining armored vehicles.

Although members of the Taliban cannot fly American warplanes, the seizure of modern weapons and equipment is considered a victory in terms of psychological warfare. Mountain On August 19, Mr. of the Center for International Policy. Quoted by Elias Youssef (Headquartered in Washington DC, USA).

The United States has spent an estimated $ 83 billion over the past 20 years training and developing weapons for Afghan government forces.

The exact value of US weapons and equipment in the hands of the Taliban is not yet known, but it is estimated at billions of dollars. However, from 2003 to 2016, according to data from the U.S. Office of Public Accountability in 2017, Pentagon He provided 75,898 motor vehicles, 599,690 weapons, 162,643 communications equipment parts, 208 aircraft and 16,191 parts of intelligence collection, intelligence and reconnaissance equipment to the Afghan government forces.
From 2017 to 2019, the United States continued to supply 7,035 machine guns, 4,702 Humvees, 20,040 grenades, 2,520 grenades and 1,394 grenades. Army Else, according to a report.
As of June 30, the Afghan military has 211 U.S.-supplied aircraft. Currently has at least 46 stocks Uzbekistan After more than 500 Afghan soldiers fled to a neighboring country The fall of Kabul Last weekend.


Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

