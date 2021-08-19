Home Technology Technology that makes the iPhone’s camera “inappropriate”

Aug 19, 2021
In the future, the motorized iPhone’s periscope lens will be able to provide optical image stabilization and high-speed autofocus.

Camera system with internal periscope lens IPhone There may be actuators in the future, allowing the lens to move autofocus and optical image stabilization. This technology will contribute to better zoom photography without affecting the thickness of the phone.

Previously, Apple used a three-camera system inside IPhone 12 Pro, offers a wide optical zoom range. The use of three camera sensors is necessary as the device is not thick enough to use a zoom lens.

Now, it is rumored that “Apple Defect” will work on a folding camera that could be used for future iPhones. In a patent issued Tuesday by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, titled “Folding Camera with Optical Movement Actuator,” the company outlines several ways to fold the optical camera and the ability to replace the lens on a device.

In various metaphors, Apple suggests, this system may consist of two prisms, with a lens panel having multiple components between pairs. The prisms reflect light on the axis to the image sensor, while the lens panel handles various optical functions.

Lists patent inventors: Nicholas D. Smith, Alfred n. Mirolt, Scott W. Miller and Shashank Sharma. The patent was originally filed on January 25, 2019.

In fact, Apple files several patent applications each week. While they show areas of interest in Apple’s research and development, there is no evidence that these ideas will appear in a future product or service.

READ  They do not infringe on your privacy: WhatsApp

Most recently, in January 2021, the company patented a new patent for a “fold-element camera” that used two prisms on either side of the lens system. The second patent in July deals with the same type of concept.

On the other hand, the patent related to the August folding camera is different from other patents because it mainly moves the mounting mechanism and lens settings.

As Apple continues to make improvements / updates to the camera system, the iPhone can guarantee that the future iPhone will be more and more capable of taking “quality” photos.

Source: http://danviet.vn/cong-nghe-giup-camera-cua-iphone-tro-nen-vo-doi-5020211988582513.htm

