MLP City Connection Uniforms: Where Do Dodgers Uniforms Rank In New Nike Jerseys?

City Connect hopes to connect with a new generation.

Baseball, stuck in its extreme, traditional ways for a long time, is doing something with Nike in 2021 and in the years to come: all 30 MLB teams will be provided with truly sickly alternative uniforms labeled the ‘City Connect’ line. Capture the essence and reputation of the cities represented by the teams.

Seven team uniforms were released in 2021, and this is what we get this season: Red Socks, Marlins, White Socks, Cubs, Diamondboxes, Giants and Dodgers all got a new look.

In fact, it’s a welcome scene for MLP and its partnership with Nike: one of the easiest ways for MLP to catch the eye, sell products, and push the game to the next generation is to push the boundaries with its fashion choices. So far this season it has been a success for the teams and their new uniforms.

The published uniforms are refreshing in some ways and familiar in others. The Red Sox went first, changing their iconic red and white for the Boston Marathon-inspired look, and then Nike never looked back. Type.

Thus, of the seven uniforms published, their classification is here:

Nike City Connect

7. Giants

Something in the Giants uniform … is funny.

When they try something new and completely different and get points, they are far from the San Francisco Giants. The orange on the uniform looks like a cataract orange, which actually reflects the color of the Golden Gate Bridge.

The lowered font is a sleek addition reminiscent of Bay Area fog, but it would have been nice if it hadn’t been for the white on the jersey itself.

There is a “G” on the chest, which is in a different font … indicating something.

Best consistency: Font props have been degraded to indicate bay area fog.

Bad consistency: The Golden Gate Bridge in the hat is exaggerated.

6. Bear cubs

Cubs cannot own All Chicago – or the best City Connect uniform in the city of Windy this year – but the look is so pretty.

While the muted blue is OK, there’s something awesome about seeing “Wrigleyville” on the front of the uniform in the same font as the famous Wrigley Field Marquee. Hats are great too.

The real lack of inspiration in design is where the cubs lose points. When the balanced campaign tries to make Chicago’s 77 neighborhoods (or something like that) look like “Rickleyville”, rationality is really very weak. There is no “link” here. A branding image for the stadium.

Best consistency: Chicago six-pointed star hats are instantly the best in baseball.

Bad consistency: Compared to the other uniforms on this list, the blue is a bit dull and lifeless. Maybe they really should have gone ivy green.

5. Cheats

Like the cubs, the Dodgers uniform looks like a half-bar. They are surprisingly simple.

From top to bottom, the Dodgers will wear blue, the first time in team history that the team has worn blue. They celebrate the team’s Latin community in front of “Los Dodgers”, which …

The jersey also features spray paint-inspired sleeves, recognizing LA spray paint murals and a “Los Dodgers” script cap font throughout the city.

Overall, they are fine. They are not as dangerous as possible, but they are not bad to look at.

Best consistency: All blue is a stylish and colorful look. Let’s see how it plays in games.

Bad consistency: The hats were very busy, but they needed something else to differentiate them from their normal hat.

4. Red Sox

Inspired by the finish line of the Boston Marathon, the Red Sox traded their iconic white and red colors for yellow and blue, the city’s iconic colors. The idea is definitely out of the box. Although the socks (or socks) are not red, they are very impressive.

The Red Socks went bold with colors that didn’t match their uniform palette, but meant something to the city of Boston, which they wore for this year’s Patriot Day. The font on the chest reflects the finish line of the Boston Marathon on the stencil on Boyleston Street.

It’s always best to be bold with consistent designs, which, when tossed to the edge of “that’s not it”, are definitely a welcome look for red socks.

Best consistency: The bold new colors may not be familiar to Red Sox fans, but they are familiar to Bastonians.

Bad consistency: But really, isn’t that red? It was a bit of a failure.

3. Diamonds

T-bags are in third place here, but they can be attached first.

While some of the other uniforms here are over-designed, the Diamondbacks with these uniforms have gone for simplicity, and they are so sweet.

The color of the uniform is said to reflect the sands of the Sonoran Desert, while the “Serbian” script on the front respects Arizona’s Hispanic culture.

There is a nice “V” link to the phoenix ‘nickname “Valley of the Sun”.

It’s simple things, but sometimes simplicity is sexy, it is.

Best consistency: The “Serbian” script on the front is a good title for the city. Accepting Hispanic culture in an area – and a sport – is a good thing to present it very strongly.

Bad consistency: Her usual white pants look a bit casual when paired with a top.

2. White socks

In fact, White Socks City uniforms can be tied to No. 1 with T-bags here, but something in the “South Side” outfit doesn’t match. But, overall, they are still a great redesign.

Fortunately, the Nike Socks’ classic black, white and silver color scheme did not play unnecessarily, combining these plates with the Gothic logo for the “South Side” on the chest. Overall, the uniforms are true for the owners, but still give a fresh look and feel to some of the best uniforms in baseball.

Where they miss points: They could have done without the lines. There is something wrong with their eyes.

Hats that simply say “C” are not afraid of the city’s attitude and reputation. This is how you accept the spirit of a city with a personality. Take notes, cubs.

Best consistency: “Tough” uniforms that represent the architectural style of the city … * Chef’s kiss. *

Bad consistency: Maybe they could have done it without scratches?

1. Marlins

In recent years the Marilyn palette has gone more black in their uniforms compared to the actual colors. Marilyn’s former Minor League Baseball Club has embellished the history of the Havana Sugar Kings, and you have a recipe.

Marlins goes for a bright red (“legacy” red), paying homage to the sugar kings, and in addition the shoulder patch reflects the departure team’s response.

However, the design of the uniforms is closely tied to the rich history of the Havana-based baseball club. This is how you create an alternative uniform: a new design with real meaning. Fantastic work, Marlins.

Best consistency: “Miami Marlins” link, which resembles the Sugar Kings logo.

Bad consistency: They wear only occasionally.