Home World In Belarus, another search was conducted at the editorial office of the independent news agency Belapan

In Belarus, another search was conducted at the editorial office of the independent news agency Belapan

Aug 19, 2021 0 Comments
In Belarus, another search was conducted at the editorial office of the independent news agency Belapan

Belarusian militants on Wednesday searched an independent news agency called Belaban and detained its employees.

Initially, the raid was carried out at the home of Irfan Levina, editor – in – chief of Belaban, but later in the editorial office, undermining the agency’s news site “Naviny.by”.

A search was also conducted at the home of Lewis’ deputy, Alexander Zaitsev, and his mobile phone, computer and other communications equipment were confiscated.

Zaitsev said the searches were related to a criminal case initiated “for violating public order.”

Naviny.by reports that the former director and accountant of BelaPan was later arrested, but the company’s website was blocked.

The Belarusian Journalists Association has demanded the immediate release of detained Belaban employees.

“You can disable the independent media, detain their employees and intimidate people. But no one can stop thoughts and ideas,” the organization said in a statement.

Belaban is not in the media openly supporting the opposition, but the company publishes important material that cannot be read in publications controlled by the dictatorial regime of Alexander Lukashenko.

The news agency’s editorial office has already been searched.

In January, a former employee of the agency was wanted and arrested after being charged with treason.

In recent months, there has been particularly strong pressure on journalists to cover up mass protests over the falsification of last year’s large-scale presidential election results. Many journalists have already been sentenced to lengthy prison terms.

In July, regional media searches took place and authorities intercepted the oldest Belarusian news site, Nasha Niva.

READ  First Dogs Athlete and Major - Pitton's Dogs Fly Out of the White House

In May, the popular news site Tut.by was blocked and several of its employees were arrested on tax evasion charges.

The Lukashenko regime angered the world by landing a Ryanair plane carrying opposition journalist and activist Roman Prodasevich in Minsk in May.

You May Also Like

Single Post

The California wildfire spread again with strong winds

Earthquake in Haiti: Nearly 2,000 people die

Earthquake in Haiti: Nearly 2,000 people die

Vilnius says Belarusian border guards broke the border and drove immigrants to Lithuania

Vilnius says Belarusian border guards broke the border and drove immigrants to Lithuania

A camouflage crocodile surprises a group of friends who were fishing in the river viral | Stories | Viral | USA | USA | USA nnda nnrt | Fame

A camouflage crocodile surprises a group of friends who were fishing in the river viral | Stories | Viral | USA | USA | USA nnda nnrt | Fame

WhatsApp: ¿Cómo enviar mensajes que se autodestruyen?

How to send self-destructive messages?

These are the seconds when the Taliban captured the presidential palace in Afghanistan

These are the seconds when the Taliban captured the presidential palace in Afghanistan

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *