Eurostar speeds up between London, Paris and Brussels

After months of uncertainty and disruptions, the need for business trips on the network is meeting again. Eurostar . On August 19, the Railways announced a 105% increase in weekend bookings in August and September compared to the same period last year. Admittedly, this increase is largely based Leisure section , Of which 83% reservation is stated. But it also upgrades Eurostar to upgrade its roadmap, thus giving business customers more flexibility. So,

After months of uncertainty and disruptions, the need for business trips on the network is meeting again. Eurostar. On August 19, the Railways announced a 105% increase in weekend bookings in August and September compared to the same period last year. Admittedly, this increase is largely based Leisure section, Of which 83% reservation is stated. But it also upgrades Eurostar to upgrade its roadmap, thus giving business customers more flexibility. So,

Response to the increased demand following the removal of isolated measures for full vaccinated travelers returning from France

Already in August the company added 39 trains to travel between the UK and the mainland. Eurostar now wants to accelerate at the beginning of the school year. From September, five daily tours will be offered between London and Paris. Three daily tours are planned on the London-Brussels axis, extending to Rotterdam and Amsterdam.

The new transportation plan guarantees greater flexibility for business travel, especially the first train from Paris at 8:32 am and the final departure from London to Paris at 7:01 pm.

⁇ Eurostar (…) is adding trips to its transportation plan in response to increased demand following the removal of isolated measures for vaccinated passengers returning from France. 2, explains the management of the company.