On Tuesday, May 25, a team of archaeologists discovered dinosaur bones in southwestern Queensland. According to these experts, the bones are about 95 million years old and therefore belong to the Cretaceous period.

Director of Archeology of the Museum of Natural History Iromanga He said that Australia Was separate from Kondwana And South America For a long time therefore most dinosaur bone remains found in the country were new to science. Preliminary observations have already revealed that it is the largest plant species ever known.

According to the encyclopedia Britannica, The Kondwana About 600 million years ago it was a super continent and covered many countries India, Africa, Arabia, Australia, Antarctica, Madagascar And South America. Its first decay began about 180 million years ago.

So far, only archaeologists have been able to find vertebrae and skeletal bone fragments. However, since they are still only a meter deep, they are confident that other extra bone fragments will be found. According to the newspaper 9 NewsThe excavation may take up to five years to complete.