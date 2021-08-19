Home Top News Dinosaur bones were found in Australia

Dinosaur bones were found in Australia

Aug 19, 2021 0 Comments
dinosaures

On Tuesday, May 25, a team of archaeologists discovered dinosaur bones in southwestern Queensland. According to these experts, the bones are about 95 million years old and therefore belong to the Cretaceous period.

Director of Archeology of the Museum of Natural History Iromanga He said that Australia Was separate from Kondwana And South America For a long time therefore most dinosaur bone remains found in the country were new to science. Preliminary observations have already revealed that it is the largest plant species ever known.

According to the encyclopedia Britannica, The Kondwana About 600 million years ago it was a super continent and covered many countries India, Africa, Arabia, Australia, Antarctica, Madagascar And South America. Its first decay began about 180 million years ago.

So far, only archaeologists have been able to find vertebrae and skeletal bone fragments. However, since they are still only a meter deep, they are confident that other extra bone fragments will be found. According to the newspaper 9 NewsThe excavation may take up to five years to complete.

READ  Kristen Bell breaks down with her husband about Dox Shepherd's recovery

You May Also Like

BFMTV

The United States announces the anti-Govt vaccine booster campaign for all at the end of September

logo-quinze

Should the Quito Act be repealed?

Summer by the River

River Summer: A Mediterranean oasis in London

Organic and Native American barbarism in the heart of the Ardennes in Archimedes

Organic and Native American barbarism in the heart of the Ardennes in Archimedes

Qantas should make it mandatory for its employees to be vaccinated

Qantas should make it mandatory for its employees to be vaccinated

New scenes reveal the secret life of a dingo in Australia

New scenes reveal the secret life of a dingo in Australia

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *