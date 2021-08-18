Home World Vilnius says Belarusian border guards broke the border and drove immigrants to Lithuania

Vilnius says Belarusian border guards broke the border and drove immigrants to Lithuania

Aug 18, 2021 0 Comments
Vilnius says Belarusian border guards broke the border and drove immigrants to Lithuania

The Lithuanian border guard says 12 members of the Belarusian security forces crossed the border into the Baltic on Tuesday in an emergency operation. According to Lithuanian border guards, they did so when they drove 35 Iraqi immigrants into Lithuania. Reuters reports that Vilnius has announced that he will strengthen border patrols after the incident.

Border guards on their social networks Published Scenes from this situation “As seen in the video, the Belarusian border guard (…) pushes a group of illegal immigrants into Lithuania. Then they themselves cross the border line,” Dass quotes, preventing the immigrants from moving forward.

The Belarusians left the area a few minutes later. They did so after repeated warnings of border violations, said Rogas Bukinskas, a spokesman for the Lithuanian border guards.

Before the Belarusian Border Security Committee Published The video, which filmed the incident from the Belarusian side, alerted Reuters. Members of the Belarusian security forces are not known. “The Lithuanian border guards are using physical force to push refugees into the Republic of Belarus,” the group said, adding that the group included children and a pregnant woman.

From current information it is not clear in which country the immigration group ended up.

In recent months, Lithuania has faced the influx of Iraqi immigrants, especially through neighboring Belarus. Border security detained more than 4,100 migrants this year, up from 81 last year. In August, the flow of newcomers weakened as Lithuania began to return immigrants to Belarus. Latvia has recently seen an increase in the number of immigrants coming through Belarus.

READ  Peru finally opens Machu Picchu to a separate tourist

Vilnius and the EU sent people from Iraq and other Middle Eastern countries or Africa across the border to Lithuania in an organized manner under the dictatorial regime of Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko in response to EU sanctions on Minsk. The borders of the Baltic states are also the outer borders of the European Union.

You May Also Like

In Belarus, another search was conducted at the editorial office of the independent news agency Belapan

In Belarus, another search was conducted at the editorial office of the independent news agency Belapan

Single Post

The California wildfire spread again with strong winds

Earthquake in Haiti: Nearly 2,000 people die

Earthquake in Haiti: Nearly 2,000 people die

A camouflage crocodile surprises a group of friends who were fishing in the river viral | Stories | Viral | USA | USA | USA nnda nnrt | Fame

A camouflage crocodile surprises a group of friends who were fishing in the river viral | Stories | Viral | USA | USA | USA nnda nnrt | Fame

WhatsApp: ¿Cómo enviar mensajes que se autodestruyen?

How to send self-destructive messages?

These are the seconds when the Taliban captured the presidential palace in Afghanistan

These are the seconds when the Taliban captured the presidential palace in Afghanistan

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *