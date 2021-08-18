Home Sports NFL | Jamal Adams became the highest paid security half

NFL | Jamal Adams became the highest paid security half

Aug 18, 2021 0 Comments
NFL | Jamal Adams became the highest paid security half

(Renton) Seattle Seahawks and Jamal Adams have reached a contract extension that will give the star the highest paid protection in the NFL.


Tim Booth
Associated Press

The deal is for four seasons and Adams will receive up to $ 70 million, of which $ 38 million is guaranteed.

Adams has been on a partial strike since the camp began, waiting for a new contract. His new contract expires at the end of the 2021 season. Adams attended group meetings, but not in field activities.

Adams, 25, moved from the New York Jets to the Seahawks in the summer of 2020 to replace two first-round picks.

Adams had his first season mixed with the Seahawks. He excelled at putting pressure on quarterbacks, setting an NFL record for sacks with a defense at 9.5. However, he missed the coverage and suffered an injury to his arm and shoulder.

Adams made just 12 games in 2020 and made 83 hurdles, in addition to one setback. He was selected to the all-star team with the Jets in 2019.

READ  HC bears Matt Nagy to hand over the call-up duties of the attacking game to OC Bill Lazarus

You May Also Like

NBA

A new Laker has set himself a crazy cola for the upcoming season!

Clint Fraser's life is in danger

Clint Fraser’s life is in danger

Michael Porter après son panier clutch contre les Clippers NBA

Michael Porter Jr. is creating controversy by dropping the top 5 of all time!

Brief MLP: Nova Sintercard Launched Today | A heated struggle in the United States

Brief MLP: Nova Sintercard Launched Today | A heated struggle in the United States

"Field of Dreams" 2022: It's red against cubs

“Field of Dreams” 2022: It’s red against cubs

Naomi Osaka: Bouncing back from Olympics exit

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *