NFL | Jamal Adams became the highest paid security half

(Renton) Seattle Seahawks and Jamal Adams have reached a contract extension that will give the star the highest paid protection in the NFL.

Tim Booth

Associated Press

The deal is for four seasons and Adams will receive up to $ 70 million, of which $ 38 million is guaranteed.

Adams has been on a partial strike since the camp began, waiting for a new contract. His new contract expires at the end of the 2021 season. Adams attended group meetings, but not in field activities.

Adams, 25, moved from the New York Jets to the Seahawks in the summer of 2020 to replace two first-round picks.

Adams had his first season mixed with the Seahawks. He excelled at putting pressure on quarterbacks, setting an NFL record for sacks with a defense at 9.5. However, he missed the coverage and suffered an injury to his arm and shoulder.

Adams made just 12 games in 2020 and made 83 hurdles, in addition to one setback. He was selected to the all-star team with the Jets in 2019.