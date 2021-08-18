New scenes reveal the secret life of a dingo in Australia

“Whether he posed for tourists or dug the sand of this assorted site UNESCO World Heritage Site, Located about 400 kilometers north of Brisbane, this camera captured the daily life of the collar dingo for a month, also known as the Wongari, according to the Queensland Environment Department (North-IS).

Intimate life of Wongari

“These pictures are excellent, showing where Wongari goes, how and where he finds food and water. They allow us to see the intimate life he shares with his partner,” said Linda Behrendorff, the ranger in charge of the show.

“We ‘ve never seen anything like this before, and they show that Wongari are opportunistic predators. They eat no food.”

Ms Behrendorf said the pictures made it possible for her to follow him hundreds of kilometers north of the island.

Defend and watch the dingoes after several attacks on the island

“These camera collars are one of the many techniques we use to monitor the vulture to prevent bad encounters or incidents with the inhabitants or visitors of the island,” he said.

The project is part of an effort to protect and monitor dingo after several children were bitten on the island earlier this year.

In May, the Queensland government announced the installation of a new fence to prevent animals from entering the largest city (island).

Authorities say some of the dogs on the island are no longer afraid of humans after being fed or eating leftover food provided by humans.

Fraser Island, best known for its collection of dingos, was declared a World Heritage Site because of its “majestic remnants of large rainforests growing in the sand” and, according to UNESCO, half the world’s freshwater lakes.

Also known as K’gari, which means “paradise” in the language of the tribal Putsulla people, it attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists each year.

