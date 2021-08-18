According to the Victory Institute organization, Pete Pattick is “the first apparently LGBT person to be appointed to a permanent position in the presidential cabinet”.

Pete Pattick, the most gay prime minister in U.S. history, was one of the Democrats’ leading stars for the 2020 presidential election, and announced on Tuesday that her husband had become a parent.

“For a while, Chaston and I wanted to expand our family. We’re happy to announce that we have become parents!” The 39-year-old transport minister tweeted.

“The process is not yet complete. We are grateful for the love, support and respect given to us for our privacy. We look forward to hearing from you soon,” said former White House candidate and former rival Joe Biden. .

Ex-serviceman

Chaston Gleesmann shared the same text with a bottle of emoticons on BuddyGeek Instagram. The couple did not give any other details, but triggered a “practice” that made many Internet users think about adoption.

Some responded to the minister’s tweet with congratulations, along with photos of themselves with their children or adopted relatives.

Pete Pattick is a former mayor of South Bend, a medium-sized town in the state of Indiana. When he presented his candidacy for the Democratic presidential election in April 2019, the general public was almost unaware that this former soldier who passed through Afghanistan had a meteor life.

According to the Victory Institute, he is “the first apparently LGBT person to be appointed to a permanent position in the presidential cabinet.”