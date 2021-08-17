What Is the Most Reputable Cryptocurrency Exchange?

The popularity of cryptocurrencies is growing every day, so more and more people are buying them. If you are new to crypto trading, it can be hard for you to understand how to purchase and sell digital assets. This is where crypto exchanges come in.

They are online services that operate similarly to a stockbroker providing customers with certain tools that help trade coins easily. There is a wide variety of options that you can use these days, but not all of them are reputable.

In this article, you will find a list of a few trustworthy platforms, and you can use it to pick the most suitable cryptocurrency exchange aggregator.

Top Cryptocurrency Exchanges

When it comes to selecting the right platform, everyone has their own preferences. The reason is that it is crucial to go for the one that will meet your coin`s needs. So, get acquainted with the list below:

Coinbase

This platform is known as one of the best cryptocurrency exchanges these days. Using it, you can exchange Ethereum, Bitcoin, Litecoin, and more than 50 other tokens directly with USD. In addition to the biggest digital assets, Coinbase provides numerous investment options for institutional and individual clients.

Binance

Binance was launched in 2017, and it belongs to the titular lists of credible cryptocurrency exchanges. It is possible to access the online service worldwide, and you can use it to buy, sell, and trade coins, while it will only charge 0.1 percent. The platform is recommended if you want to get into coins, like Neo and Cardano. The reason is that its proprietary system uses robust mechanisms that cater not only to the most famous cryptocurrencies.

Gemini

Gemini is focused on transparency and security. The main goal of the online service is to protect its customers in the first place, so it is the only platform that utilizes FDIC-protection on USD deposits.

Robinhood

The online service started as a simple broker company for traders, but soon it became one of the best places to exchange crypto pairs. Currently, Robinhood caters to seven major digital assets, and it is a reputable platform, which is user-friendly as well. There are also no fees charged on crypto trades. In addition to its overall convenience, the online service obtains decent security measures that stabilize the trading experience.

Kraken

The cryptocurrency exchange has a generous archive of tokens and coins for the average trader. Using it, you can access more than 50 digital assets with a wide variety of options for both institutional investors and retail investors. Kraken is available in more than 200 countries.

eToro

This exchange platform offers six coins, such as Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin, XRP, Ethereum, XLM, and Litecoin. While the number of available cryptocurrencies is smaller, all of them are major digital assets in one place. Thus, the online service is convenient.

Crypto.com

Since 2016, Crypto.com has been providing people with the possibility to trade, spend, sell, and purchase tokens at a remarkably low fee. In addition to that, the online service allows its users to obtain a non-custodial DeFi wallet, which may be monitored through a separate application of its own.

Conclusion

There are a billion tokens in circulation, so the number of cryptocurrency exchanges is impressive as well. Thus, it can be hard to decide which is the most suitable for you. Hopefully, this review will help you decide what platform is good for your purposes.