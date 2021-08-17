Life of EastEnders star Penny Bronning after Bill Soap opera on the biggest Netflix show

Penny Bronning, who appeared in EastEnders from January 2008 to April 2008, is the eldest son of Jack Broning and his ex-wife Selena.

Penny is permanently paralyzed after someone crushes her and her mother Selena in a fight for revenge on Jack.

Penny, portrayed by actress Mia McKenna-Bruce, lived permanently with her mother in France.

read more: Here’s how the EastEnders baby girl who played Penny Broning is now

Now, 13 years later, a lot has changed since seeing Penny in Albert Square.

She is 24 years old, has many followers on social media and has appeared on many shows.



Mylanton’s fantastic new newsletter 12 The city is full of news, sights, features and sights from all over. We will send you a free email with 12 stories every day at noon to entertain, inform and relax you. This is a perfect read for lunch. The Mylandon team tells London stories to Londoners. Our 45 reporters cover all the news you need from the town hall to the local streets. Don’t miss a moment by signing up for 12 newsletters here.

After leaving EastEnders, actress Mia McKenna-Bruce starred as Keira Curtis in the 2008 episode of The Bill.

He then appeared in three episodes of Doctors.

In his film debut in 2009, the star starred in the American psychological science fiction thriller The Fourth Kind. He played Ashley Tyler.

Soon after, Mia found her way to the dump in 2010 when she became a tea tyler at Tracy Beaker Returns.

Tracy Beaker Survival Guide and The Dumping Ground: This is a stock I adopted for webpages from 2013 to 2016.

After starring in the BBC Threes Half City and Josh episodes, Mia starred in The Rebels.

The Bexley-born actress later appeared in the iPlayer Get Evan series in 2020 as Bree Daringer.

The 24-year-old is now set to star in Netflix’s upcoming film Perseverance.

In addition to the theater world, Mia thrived on social media.

He has 207,000 followers on Instagram and often gives fans a glimpse of his career and acting endeavors.

Get the latest celebrity and TV news straight to your inbox. This only takes a few seconds! Click Here .