A camouflage crocodile surprises a group of friends who were fishing in the river viral | Stories | Viral | USA | USA | USA nnda nnrt | Fame

Aug 17, 2021 0 Comments
A group of fishermen A good crocodile – a good crocodile They were happy when they suddenly noticed an onlooker lurking over them. The video is a good example of why it is important to always be vigilant around waterways, even if no one is injured.

Video uploaded By the user Cape Corel.Jate It was viewed more than 26 million times last week and since. According to the release, the incident took place Everglades Of Florida, A swamp is known to be inhabited by crocodiles.

Video of a man standing near the edge of the water and starting to catch using a charm Bess As the camera continues to shoot, someone mentions that the fish seems to have disappeared. As Angler constantly uses glamor, the recording person suddenly notices a Form in water.

To the surprise of the group, a large crocodile sat a few meters away from them, somewhat obscured by water. Muddy swamp. The crocodile sits quietly as the group moves away from the water.

At one point, slowly raise your head out of the water. Another member of the committee comments that this is the reason This is not a good idea Sit with your feet dangling from the edge.

While most users make fun of the crocodile waiting for someone to fall, some users commented that they can see the animal lurking through the moss Before the person who took the picture noticed.

Surveillance cameras capture the precise moment when the fast dog ‘runs’ the undoubted passerby trying to cross the trail, and the dog escapes upon seeing his action. The event, which took place in Santiago de Chile last June, went viral on social media. (Source: @cmon_v)
