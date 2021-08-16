These are the seconds when the Taliban captured the presidential palace in Afghanistan

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Taliban have now won in Afghanistan. The group officially took control of the capital, Kabul, at the Presidential Palace on Sunday (15/8/2021).

The Taliban have already taken control of more than 10 provinces in the country on Friday (12/8/2021). On Saturday (14/8/2021) the Taliban moved closer to Kabul and closed access to the city.

The Taliban intensified in the country after the decision of US President Joe Biden to withdraw all troops by August 31. The United States has been carrying out large-scale deportations of its citizens from Afghanistan since last week.

Yesterday, the Taliban entered Kabul in the guise of avoiding city robbery and theft. The reason is that there are reports that pro-government police, officers and civil servants have left the city.

CNN International Hours after former President Ashraf Ghani left the country, it was reported how the Taliban had entered the presidential palace. Ghani is said to have fled the country to Tajikistan.

The Taliban claimed that three Ghani government officials were present at the time of the incident. A Taliban official said the acquisition was peaceful.

“The peaceful handing over of government facilities took place peacefully across the country,” he was quoted as saying on Monday (16/8/2021).

However, it starts AFP, A tweet from the Presidential Palace’s Twitter account described how the shooting was heard in several places in Kabul. A video clip distributed by the Taliban shows people cheering and shouting as a procession of lorries Pick up He entered the city with soldiers carrying machine guns and white Taliban flags.

Panic was reported in the city. Residents fear a return to “strict” Islamic rule by the group.

The Taliban previously ruled from 1996 to 2001. Many strict rules were in force at the time, including restrictions on women’s rights.

“Residents need not fear the Mujahideen. Our forces are slowly entering the city, ensuring that they do not disturb anyone and that no harm is done to government employees and security forces,” said Taliban spokesman Jabihullah Mujahid.

Kanye was criticized for fleeing. Previously, he pretended to walk out to avoid excessive bleeding.

“They tied our hands behind our backs and sold our homeland, killing the rich and their gangs,” said his supporter, General Bismillah Mohammed, a number of high-ranking officials who fled Afghanistan.

[Gambas:Video CNBC]

(Employer / employer)



