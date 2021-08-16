Rare marsupial species have finally escaped the catastrophic fire

However, the future of the species is threatened in the long run by climate change.

The silver-headed Andachinus did not say its last word. This Researchers revealed on Monday (August 16) that a rare type of shrub-like marsupial survived the fire that devastated Australia in 2019-2020.

Scientists are worried about the future of the animal, which was officially identified in 2013 when a wildfire destroyed most of their habitat in Bulbur National Park, Queensland. The park is one of three habitats for wildlife in Australia.

“We saw 21 individuals in burned and unburned habitats, which is excellent. That means they are surviving.”, Explained Andrew Baker of the Queensland University of Technology. One-third of their habitat was destroyed by fire, Andrew Baker feared that no such marsupial would survive.

The male silver-headed antechaenus, which feeds primarily on insects and spiders, usually dies before the age of one due to the effects of an intense two-week breeding season. Females rarely live until the third mating period.

“In men, high testosterone levels inhibit the stress hormone cortisol, so they overflow with cortisol during reproduction and eventually poison them., Details Andrew Baker. Men suffer from internal bleeding, their hair falls out, and sometimes they become blind. Even then, they wander in search of women to accompany them until they die. “

However, researchers fear that climate change could threaten the future of the species, especially droughts and frequent fires. In addition, they are threatened by non-native predators such as cats and animals such as cows, horses and wild boar, which destroy the brush on which they live.