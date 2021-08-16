New about Grand Theft Auto 6, information about the most important maps in the game Grand Theft Auto 5

Known to many as the Grand Theft Auto 6, or GTA 6 game, many fans of this game are waiting to announce its official details. About the events of the game or the main characters within this part of the game, it made the game fans search for its own leaks, so let’s go on a quick tour to find out about the most important leaks and rumors of the game.

Grand Theft Auto6

Grand Theft Auto 6 seeks any information about it within the game.

On the contrary, the improvements cover many things, so the graphics and graphics in the game are greatly developed, which will give you unparalleled fun and suspense, and many leaks have been spread about the venues of the game, many leaks have pointed out that this part of the game will take place in Miami, USA.

Maps inside Grand Theft Auto

There are many rumors and leaks about maps inside the game, as most leaks indicate that some of the old maps used by players in earlier parts of the game, and some completely new maps. Allow players to have fun exploring.

There are some leaks about Grand Theft Auto 6 that indicate that the main protagonist of the game is a female character in a new part of the game, which is completely new to what we see in GTA games.