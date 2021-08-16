Dance with the Stars: Christophe Licada admits to his wife’s visit

As a couple in the city, professional dancers Christophe and Coralie Lisada will be rivals of Dance with the Stars next fall, which will air on TF1 this fall.

Familiar to fans of the competition hosted by Kamil Campbell, Christophe Licotta will truly see his wife coming to this year’s show. The face of the young woman will not be completely unknown to the believers of the show, as she has already participated in many collective dances in previous editions. But this time, he will officially compete in a duet song with one of the personalities. Korali Lisada has been appointed to replace Denitsa Ikonomova, who will take over as her new referee.

In a recent post on Instagram, Christophe Licada says of his wife and the mother of his little boy Livio: “She is an exceptional dancer, a strong competitor … but she is my wife”. Making the match a little spicy.

For now, we don’t know who the two dancers will be paired with. Dance with the Stars stars Jean-Baptiste Miner (Les Soristes), Jeremy Creedville, Lucy Lucas (Clem) and Aurily Bones (it all starts here), with singers Lom, Vejten, Dyke and Bilal Hasani competing on the floor. , Comedian Lola Dupini, YouTuber Micho, American Burlesque dancer Tida van Dees and former adventurer of Co-Landa Mass.