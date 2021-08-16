Home Economy American hotel group acquires Hyatt Apple Leisure Group

American hotel group acquires Hyatt Apple Leisure Group

Aug 16, 2021 0 Comments
American hotel group acquires Hyatt Apple Leisure Group

(Washington) US hotel group Hyatt on Sunday announced the acquisition of its home country Apple Leisure Group, the owner of hotels and tourism companies, for $ 2.7 billion by investment firms KKR and KSL.


Hyatt Hotel Corporation announced today that it has signed a firm agreement to acquire Apple Leisure Group (ALG). […] $ 2.7 billion in cash to KKR and KSL Capital Partners’ subsidiaries, ”Hyatt said in a statement to AFP.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to the approval of competing authorities.

Hyatt said current ALG boss Alejandro Reynolds will head the company.

“The addition of ALG assets will immediately double the global footprint of Hyatt Resorts” and these new features “expand our range to existing and new markets, including Europe”, Hyatt CEO Mark Hoblemagian quoted in a statement.

Apple Leisure Group has about 100 companies in ten countries in the US and Europe, with a portfolio of 4 and 5 star companies, as well as shelters covering everything from the US to Mexico and the Caribbean.

READ  The SpaceX spacecraft returns to Earth with four astronauts from the International Space Station

You May Also Like

BFM Business

Amazon wants to monitor the activities of its customer service employees

Leave for the moon!

Leave for the moon!

Starliner returns to Boeing space capsule factory and delays test flight by several months

Starliner returns to Boeing space capsule factory and delays test flight by several months

Astro Et L'armée Américaine Abandonnent Le Parrainage De La Call

Astro and U.S. Army drop Call of Duty League sponsorship

Offer for KCS will have to wait for CN

Offer for KCS will have to wait for CN

Honor Magic3 - Honor

The smartphone will finally get the rights to two major Android updates

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *