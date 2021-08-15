In response to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) request for China to share information about the early Wuhan pneumonia virus and to assist in a second investigation into the source of the virus, the Chinese government not only rejected the WHO’s request but also opposed the WHO’s request for a second investigation into the source of the virus. The detectable issue is politicized. WHO Secretary-General Tetros, who has repeatedly spoken out in support of China in public, has called Tetros a “traitor” and a “running dog of the United States.”

Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Mao Zedong said at a conference of foreign diplomats on the 13th that more than 70 countries opposed the “politicization” of the issue in support of the recent joint research report on virus detection by China and the World Health Organization. More than 300 political parties, social organizations and think tanks from more than 100 countries and regions have submitted a joint report to the WHO Secretariat calling on the WHO to conduct objective and fair research on the discovery of the new Crown virus.

Wuhan pneumonia, the first to spread in China, has killed more than 4 million people worldwide and affected more than 200 million cases. The voices of countries around the world have never stopped clarifying the source of the virus. Experts from the WHO and China traveled to Wuhan in January this year to conduct a detective investigation, finally releasing an investigation report denying the possibility of a laboratory leak. However, WHO experts also acknowledged that China did not provide information on early patients in the investigation, indicating that the investigation was inadequate.

At the strong request of the United States and many countries around the world, the WHO proposed to conduct the second phase of the virus detection investigation, and asked China to increase transparency and share all data with the WHO. Tan Desai, who has publicly praised China several times, pointed out that the possibility of a recent laboratory leak cannot be ruled out and that further investigations are needed. The change in Tetros’ attitude has angered Beijing. Chinese state media denounced Tetros as a “traitor” and “lucky of the United States” and publicly declared his refusal to provide assistance in the second phase of the WHO investigation.

A report released by the World Health Organization on the 12th indicated that there was insufficient evidence to disprove any of the hypotheses in the first phase of the investigation, and that further investigation into the possibility of laboratory leakage was needed. The report stressed: “Obtaining all the data is very important. The WHO only cares about science and provides solutions.” It also denied that the second phase of the virus detection investigation was politicized. According to the report, only laboratories in Russia and the United States stockpiled the variola virus in the world, and the WHO sent personnel to these laboratories every two years to conduct safety inspections.

The report reiterated: “Analyzing and improving the safety and practices of all laboratories around the world, including China, is critical to our collective biological safety.” U.S. President Biden has previously called for 90 days for US intelligence agencies. Laboratory leaks inside. This period ends at the end of this month. China is very nervous about this. Recently, there have been numerous reports of attacks on the United States by various channels in an attempt to divert the attention of the international community to the Wuhan Virus Laboratory.

