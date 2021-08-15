Surprise .. An asteroid of gold will make people rich

Imagine for a second you were transposed into the karmic driven world of Earl.NASA) In the discovery of an asteroid containing a large amount of gold.

According to the British newspaper The Sun, NASA has confirmed that it is waiting to find the asteroid Psycho in a mission to be launched in 2022 to explore the origin of the solar system.

Noting that it is located between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter and is made of solid metal, he said the asteroid was discovered in the late nineteenth century.

Asteroid Psychiatry (NASA)

Furthermore, the asteroid is believed to contain high amounts of platinum, iron and nickel, in addition to gold.

Large amount of metal

Psyche’s various minerals are estimated to be worth £ 8,000 quadrillion, meaning that if it returns to Earth, it will destroy commodity prices and cause the global economy to collapse.

(NASA)

For its part, NASA said the spacecraft assigned to the mission would work for 21 months. . ”

Image showing the solar system (NASA)

NASA believes that Saisa is an asteroid that survived the violent planetary collisions that were common during the formation of the solar system, which means it can tell how the cores of Earth and other landmass formed.